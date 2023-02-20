Investing in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Repare Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $11.50, up 4.45% from its previous closing price of $11.01. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 118280 shares were traded. RPTX stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.73.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RPTX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.17 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 73.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on February 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $15 from $28 previously.

On January 06, 2023, CapitalOne started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $28.

Stifel Downgraded its Buy to Hold on April 12, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $11.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 09 when Jerel Davis sold 250,000 shares for $16.00 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000,000 led to the insider holds 2,094,451 shares of the business.

BVF PARTNERS L P/IL bought 149,161 shares of RPTX for $1,898,820 on Jun 13. The 10% Owner now owns 4,443,423 shares after completing the transaction at $12.73 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, BVF PARTNERS L P/IL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 6,869 shares for $13.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 90,752 and bolstered with 4,368,757 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPTX has reached a high of $18.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.23.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RPTX traded 173.81K shares on average per day over the past three months and 171.21k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for RPTX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 773.27k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 5.91%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.61 and a low estimate of -$0.95, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.84, with high estimates of -$0.65 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.88 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.7. EPS for the following year is -$3.01, with 8 analysts recommending between -$2.14 and -$4.07.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RPTX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $125.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $113.63M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $122.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.6M, up 1,507.90% from the average estimate.