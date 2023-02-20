IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (IRS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: IRS) closed the day trading at $6.51 down -5.24% from the previous closing price of $6.87. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210269 shares were traded.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IRS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, IRSA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IRS has reached a high of $7.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.43.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IRS traded about 114.14K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IRS traded about 130.5k shares per day. A total of 81.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 80.91M. Shares short for IRS as of Jan 30, 2023 were 142.66k with a Short Ratio of 0.14M, compared to 283.5k on Dec 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

IRS’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.19, up from 0.84 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.