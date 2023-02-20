Is Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $0.51 in the prior trading day, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX: USAS) closed at $0.50, down -1.24%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0063 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210127 shares were traded. USAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5133 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4944.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of USAS by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USAS has reached a high of $1.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6012, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.5702.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 409.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 311.51k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Insiders hold about 4.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 26.95% stake in the company. Shares short for USAS as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.55M, compared to 3.78M on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.12 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is -$0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.04 and -$0.12.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $23.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $24.21M to a low estimate of $22.2M. As of the current estimate, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation’s year-ago sales were $14.25M, an estimated increase of 62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.5M, a decrease of -14.90% less than the figure of $62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $22.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $22.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $88.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $86.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $87.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.8M, up 95.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.81M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $147.22M and the low estimate is $106.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 44.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.