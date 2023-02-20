Is AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ: ANAB) closed at $26.99 in the last session, up 4.01% from day before closing price of $25.95. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108193 shares were traded. ANAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.17 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.96.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANAB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.40 and its Current Ratio is at 21.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On November 01, 2022, Guggenheim Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $44.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 2,500 shares for $24.00 per share. The transaction valued at 60,000 led to the insider holds 523 shares of the business.

LOUMEAU ERIC J sold 1,146 shares of ANAB for $23,493 on May 18. The COO, General Counsel now owns 523 shares after completing the transaction at $20.50 per share. On May 05, another insider, EcoR1 Capital, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 668,237 shares for $21.63 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,453,966 and bolstered with 7,521,024 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 171.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANAB has reached a high of $32.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.82.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANAB traded on average about 305.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 151.13k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 28.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.34M. Shares short for ANAB as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 5.38M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.76% and a Short% of Float of 21.06%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.66 and a low estimate of -$1.11, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.04, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.3 and -$4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.63. EPS for the following year is -$4.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$3.66 and -$5.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $19M to a low estimate of $600k. As of the current estimate, AnaptysBio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.01M, an estimated increase of 575.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.63M, an increase of 68.00% less than the figure of $575.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.3M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.08M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $63.17M, down -83.60% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $40M and the low estimate is $5.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 46.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.