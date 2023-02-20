Is Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE:DFH) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $12.12 in the prior trading day, Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) closed at $11.79, down -2.72%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 92595 shares were traded. DFH stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.60.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DFH by taking a closer look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 25, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Underperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $10.50 to $12.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Neutral to Underperform on June 17, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $18 to $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Sturm Len bought 300 shares for $10.25 per share. The transaction valued at 3,075 led to the insider holds 6,887 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dream’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.73, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.33. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFH has reached a high of $23.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.88.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 169.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 92.9k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 92.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.62M. Insiders hold about 33.24% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.00% stake in the company. Shares short for DFH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 4.52M with a Short Ratio of 4.52M, compared to 4.27M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.87% and a Short% of Float of 23.71%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.83 and a low estimate of $0.62, while EPS last year was $0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.22, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.5 and $2.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $1.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.97 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $1.03B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $941.2M. As of the current estimate, Dream Finders Homes Inc.’s year-ago sales were $852.09M, an estimated increase of 20.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $592.77M, a decrease of -10.70% less than the figure of $20.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $692.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $507.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.92B, up 70.10% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.21B and the low estimate is $2.69B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.