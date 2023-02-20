Is EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE:NPO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of EnPro Industries Inc. (NYSE: NPO) closed at $119.61 in the last session, up 2.34% from day before closing price of $116.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89035 shares were traded. NPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.25.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.96. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.70 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 11, 2018, SunTrust started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $92.SunTrust initiated its Buy rating on July 11, 2018, with a $92 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when Childress John M II sold 4,000 shares for $122.43 per share. The transaction valued at 489,703 led to the insider holds 35,806 shares of the business.

Vaillancourt Eric A. bought 1,000 shares of NPO for $97,450 on Mar 07. The President and CEO now owns 18,026 shares after completing the transaction at $97.45 per share. On Mar 07, another insider, Brueck Felix M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 240 shares for $102.26 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,542 and bolstered with 4,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, EnPro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.93. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NPO has reached a high of $127.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 113.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.62.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NPO traded on average about 103.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 76.33k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.62M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NPO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 555.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.56M, compared to 452.2k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.67% and a Short% of Float of 3.70%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for NPO is 1.12, which was 1.04 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.40.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.66, with high estimates of $1.66 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.9 and $6.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.85. EPS for the following year is $7.26, with 3 analysts recommending between $7.55 and $7.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $255.27M. It ranges from a high estimate of $258.5M to a low estimate of $252.9M. As of the current estimate, EnPro Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $280.8M, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $279.7M, a decrease of -14.90% less than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $279.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $279.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.08B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.14B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.12B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.