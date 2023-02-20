Is Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE:INST) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

After finishing at $26.56 in the prior trading day, Instructure Holdings Inc. (NYSE: INST) closed at $26.52, down -0.15%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134126 shares were traded. INST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.85.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 33.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Citigroup on September 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On December 09, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $29 to $31.

On November 19, 2021, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on November 19, 2021, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when LOBLE MELISSA J. sold 8,399 shares for $23.73 per share. The transaction valued at 199,308 led to the insider holds 156,978 shares of the business.

Kaminer Matthew sold 4,000 shares of INST for $93,772 on Nov 18. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 349,846 shares after completing the transaction at $23.44 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, LOBLE MELISSA J., who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,309 shares for $23.50 each. As a result, the insider received 54,262 and left with 169,236 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 8.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INST has reached a high of $31.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.94.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 201.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 167.35k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 142.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 140.21M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.50% stake in the company. Shares short for INST as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.5M with a Short Ratio of 2.50M, compared to 3.01M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 13.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 10 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.1 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.08. EPS for the following year is $1.16, with 10 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.07.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $121.45M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $122.2M to a low estimate of $121M. As of the current estimate, Instructure Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $110.59M, an estimated increase of 9.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $125M, an increase of 10.20% over than the figure of $9.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $128.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $123.3M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $473.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $471.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $472.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $405.36M, up 16.50% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $520.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $531M and the low estimate is $509.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.