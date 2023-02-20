Is Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) closed at $0.57 in the last session, down -0.85% from day before closing price of $0.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0049 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68129 shares were traded. NISN stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5999 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5501.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NISN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nisun’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.46. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NISN has reached a high of $1.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6042, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6554.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NISN traded on average about 142.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 90.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.05M. Insiders hold about 24.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NISN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 80.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 80.39k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.21% and a Short% of Float of 0.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.