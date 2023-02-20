Is this a Prime Time To acquire Artivion Inc. (AORT) stock

The price of Artivion Inc. (NYSE: AORT) closed at $13.96 in the last session, up 5.76% from day before closing price of $13.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 269982 shares were traded. AORT stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.67.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AORT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on September 27, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $28 from $32 previously.

On August 08, 2022, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $32.

On March 03, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $30.Stifel initiated its Buy rating on March 03, 2022, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Mackin James P sold 56,500 shares for $13.22 per share. The transaction valued at 747,207 led to the insider holds 505,684 shares of the business.

LEE DAVID ASHLEY sold 31,900 shares of AORT for $421,874 on Feb 14. The Executive VP, COO & CFO now owns 335,563 shares after completing the transaction at $13.22 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, Horton Amy, who serves as the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 3,226 shares for $13.57 each. As a result, the insider received 43,783 and left with 101,950 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AORT has reached a high of $23.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.97.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AORT traded on average about 154.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 122.76k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.23M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AORT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.3M with a Short Ratio of 3.30M, compared to 3.37M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.17% and a Short% of Float of 10.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.66. EPS for the following year is -$0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.17 and -$0.53.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $80.35M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Artivion Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.39M, an estimated increase of 0.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.66M, an increase of 1.90% over than the figure of $0.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $81.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.2M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AORT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $314.91M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $313M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $314.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $298.84M, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $337.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $345.33M and the low estimate is $330M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.