Is this a Prime Time To acquire LCI Industries (LCII) stock

The price of LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) closed at $116.89 in the last session, down -2.04% from day before closing price of $119.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 232325 shares were traded. LCII stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $115.67.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LCII’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 131.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $114 from $137 previously.

On January 20, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $120 to $95.

DA Davidson Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on August 01, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $131.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Fletcher Nick C sold 3,597 shares for $117.45 per share. The transaction valued at 422,468 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

PRUITT EILEEN S sold 158 shares of LCII for $18,644 on May 27. The Deputy CHRO now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $118.00 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, GERO JAMES, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $105.52 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,055,200 and bolstered with 314,192 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LCI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.91. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LCII has reached a high of $139.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 104.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 110.43.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LCII traded on average about 229.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 323.86k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.64M. Shares short for LCII as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 1.63M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.51% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LCII is 4.20, which was 2.80 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.54%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.71. The current Payout Ratio is 20.00% for LCII, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 30, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 07, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.08 and a low estimate of -$0.73, while EPS last year was $3.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.79, with high estimates of $3.27 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.25 and $15.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.5. EPS for the following year is $9.38, with 7 analysts recommending between $11.5 and $7.6.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $909.77M. It ranges from a high estimate of $944.4M to a low estimate of $890.8M. As of the current estimate, LCI Industries’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated decrease of -25.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.09B, a decrease of -33.50% less than the figure of -$25.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.22B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $965.15M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LCII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.47B, up 17.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.43B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.63B and the low estimate is $4.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.