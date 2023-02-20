Is this a Prime Time To acquire Shutterstock Inc. (SSTK) stock

After finishing at $78.29 in the prior trading day, Shutterstock Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) closed at $76.08, down -2.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 372813 shares were traded. SSTK stock price reached its highest trading level at $77.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $75.69.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SSTK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 33.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.00. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $54.Morgan Stanley initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 28, 2022, with a $54 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Yahes Jarrod sold 8,624 shares for $79.01 per share. The transaction valued at 681,382 led to the insider holds 12,717 shares of the business.

Yahes Jarrod sold 7,000 shares of SSTK for $542,570 on Feb 14. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 21,341 shares after completing the transaction at $77.51 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, Oringer Jonathan, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 18,038 shares for $77.15 each. As a result, the insider received 1,391,697 and left with 11,527,610 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Shutterstock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSTK has reached a high of $98.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 61.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 338.22K shares per day over the past 3-months and 489.38k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.73M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SSTK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 1.92M with a Short Ratio of 1.84M, compared to 2.16M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.37% and a Short% of Float of 8.13%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SSTK’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.72, compared to 1.08 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.93 and a low estimate of $0.63, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.98 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.95 and $2.67 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.5. EPS for the following year is $3.54, with 2 analysts recommending between $4.32 and $2.77.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $206.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $212M to a low estimate of $198.1M. As of the current estimate, Shutterstock Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.13M, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.4M, an increase of 2.20% less than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $215M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $206.1M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSTK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $852.95M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $825.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $836.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $827.83M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $885.14M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $923.98M and the low estimate is $859.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.