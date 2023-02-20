It’s a good day to be an FARO Technologies Inc. (FARO) shareholder

As of close of business last night, FARO Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $28.57, down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $29.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120489 shares were traded. FARO stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.00.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FARO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $74 previously.

On October 07, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $77.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FARO has reached a high of $57.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $25.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.11.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FARO traded 170.38K shares on average per day over the past three months and 164.18k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.59M. Shares short for FARO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 686.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 399.71k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.07 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.23 and $0.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.2. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.65 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $103.51M. It ranges from a high estimate of $104.2M to a low estimate of $103M. As of the current estimate, FARO Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.2M, an estimated increase of 3.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $83.96M, an increase of 9.50% over than the figure of $3.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $84.35M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $83.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FARO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $346.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $344M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $345.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.81M, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $374.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $380M and the low estimate is $368.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.