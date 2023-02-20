It’s a good day to be an Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE) shareholder

In the latest session, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: FELE) closed at $96.40 up 1.62% from its previous closing price of $94.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131922 shares were traded. FELE stock price reached its highest trading level at $96.49 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $94.62.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.09.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 15, 2022, Northcoast started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $82.

Robert W. Baird Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on July 14, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $75.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when davis delancey w sold 1,000 shares for $84.91 per share. The transaction valued at 84,910 led to the insider holds 9,777 shares of the business.

Grandon Jonathan M. sold 1,464 shares of FELE for $133,744 on Aug 23. The Chief Administrative Officer now owns 15,053 shares after completing the transaction at $91.36 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, SENGSTACK GREGG C, who serves as the Chairperson and CEO of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $94.54 each. As a result, the insider received 472,686 and left with 131,997 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franklin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FELE has reached a high of $96.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $68.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 85.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 82.22.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FELE has traded an average of 149.41K shares per day and 134.21k over the past ten days. A total of 46.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FELE as of Jan 12, 2023 were 511.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 513.01k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.10% and a Short% of Float of 1.35%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FELE is 0.90, from 0.64 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.98. The current Payout Ratio is 18.80% for FELE, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 15, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 31, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.93 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.97 and a low estimate of $0.9, while EPS last year was $0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.74 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.14 and $4.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.11. EPS for the following year is $4.08, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.24 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $479.26M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $493.07M to a low estimate of $463.2M. As of the current estimate, Franklin Electric Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $432.52M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $454.24M, an increase of 0.60% less than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $469.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $442.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FELE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.03B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.66B, up 22.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.06B and the low estimate is $1.97B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.