It’s a good day to be an Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) shareholder

In the latest session, Gold Royalty Corp. (AMEX: GROY) closed at $2.24 down -0.44% from its previous closing price of $2.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 289466 shares were traded. GROY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2000.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Gold Royalty Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 25, 2022, initiated with a Mkt Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.75.

On February 10, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Market Perform rating and target price of $5.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 79.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GROY has reached a high of $4.45, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4246, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6458.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GROY has traded an average of 400.10K shares per day and 388.95k over the past ten days. A total of 134.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 94.32M. Insiders hold about 34.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GROY as of Jan 30, 2023 were 277.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.28M, compared to 353.44k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.24%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is -$0.05, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GROY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $192k, up 1,954.20% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.3M and the low estimate is $4.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 57.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.