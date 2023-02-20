It’s a good day to be an Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) shareholder

As of close of business last night, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s stock clocked out at $297.72, up 0.62% from its previous closing price of $295.88. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614821 shares were traded. ROK stock price reached its highest trading level at $297.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $293.79.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 72.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 139.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.98.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 17, 2022, Bernstein Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $290.

On January 11, 2022, Bernstein started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $378.Bernstein initiated its Outperform rating on January 11, 2022, with a $378 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 09 when House Rebecca W sold 3,178 shares for $287.80 per share. The transaction valued at 914,644 led to the insider holds 6,989 shares of the business.

Myers Tessa M. sold 4,534 shares of ROK for $1,317,092 on Feb 02. The SVP, Intelligent Devices now owns 1,206 shares after completing the transaction at $290.49 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, GENEREUX SCOTT, who serves as the Sr.VP, Chief Revenue Officer of the company, sold 943 shares for $286.05 each. As a result, the insider received 269,743 and left with 3,876 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Rockwell’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 24.22. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROK has reached a high of $299.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $190.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 273.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 241.01.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROK traded 687.71K shares on average per day over the past three months and 591.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 114.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.65M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ROK as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.47M with a Short Ratio of 2.47M, compared to 2.03M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.15% and a Short% of Float of 2.44%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 4.18, ROK has a forward annual dividend rate of 4.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.42%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.64%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.88. The current Payout Ratio is 48.90% for ROK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 13, 1987 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 19 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.73 and a low estimate of $2.26, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.03, with high estimates of $3.16 and low estimates of $2.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.5 and $10.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.27. EPS for the following year is $12.28, with 23 analysts recommending between $13.19 and $11.21.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 16 analysts expect revenue to total $2.09B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.14B to a low estimate of $2.06B. As of the current estimate, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.81B, an estimated increase of 15.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.27B, an increase of 15.10% less than the figure of $15.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.31B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.16B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.76B, up 11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.39B and the low estimate is $8.75B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.