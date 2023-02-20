It’s an appealing income play to consider CAE Inc. (CAE)

After finishing at $23.59 in the prior trading day, CAE Inc. (NYSE: CAE) closed at $23.33, down -1.10%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 257769 shares were traded. CAE stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.14.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CAE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 49.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.80 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.74.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CAE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 78.29, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.25. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAE has reached a high of $27.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.32.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 227.07K shares per day over the past 3-months and 275.52k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 317.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 317.48M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 73.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CAE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 2.82M, compared to 2.88M on Dec 29, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.27, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.65. EPS for the following year is $1.01, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

9 analysts predict $767.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $799.09M to a low estimate of $719.89M. As of the current estimate, CAE Inc.’s year-ago sales were $636.54M, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $869.39M, an increase of 21.40% over than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $939.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $819.84M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CAE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.01B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.53B, up 21.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.35B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.49B and the low estimate is $3.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.