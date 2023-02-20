It’s an appealing income play to consider Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI)

The price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) closed at $18.90 in the last session, up 0.32% from day before closing price of $18.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 147910 shares were traded. HOLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2935.64. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on August 03, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $24 from $15 previously.

On March 05, 2021, JP Morgan Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Overweight but kept the price unchanged to $16.10.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hollysys’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOLI has reached a high of $20.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOLI traded on average about 208.28K shares per day over the past 3-months and 168.38k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.02M. Insiders hold about 40.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HOLI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 667.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 840.32k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.29%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HOLI is 0.32, which was 0.20 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.06%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $1.65, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HOLI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $586.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $586.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $707.46M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $593.47M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $842.23M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $842.23M and the low estimate is $842.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.