It’s an appealing income play to consider Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON)

The price of Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) closed at $2.03 in the last session, up 1.50% from day before closing price of $2.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133134 shares were traded. KRON stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9400.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KRON’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.20 and its Current Ratio is at 13.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on September 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On June 24, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on June 24, 2021, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 12 when DiMartino Jorge sold 18,657 shares for $1.81 per share. The transaction valued at 33,680 led to the insider holds 219,478 shares of the business.

Dinsmore Christopher sold 9,138 shares of KRON for $16,496 on Dec 12. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 162,936 shares after completing the transaction at $1.81 per share. On May 19, another insider, BISCHOFBERGER NORBERT W, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 300,000 shares for $3.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,134,510 and bolstered with 809,609 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KRON has reached a high of $8.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0200, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2829.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KRON traded on average about 300.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 250.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.08M. Insiders hold about 2.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for KRON as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.43M with a Short Ratio of 3.43M, compared to 3.57M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.75, while EPS last year was -$1.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.42 and low estimates of -$0.65.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.26 and -$2.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.4. EPS for the following year is -$2.27, with 6 analysts recommending between -$1.81 and -$3.