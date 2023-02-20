It’s an appealing income play to consider Limoneira Company (LMNR)

The price of Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) closed at $14.88 in the last session, up 2.69% from day before closing price of $14.49. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71211 shares were traded. LMNR stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.34.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LMNR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 12, 2021, Northland Capital Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform but kept the price unchanged to $38.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $17 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 28 when PALAMOUNTAIN MARK sold 4,000 shares for $14.33 per share. The transaction valued at 57,320 led to the insider holds 54,345 shares of the business.

Loza Jose De Jesus bought 41,300 shares of LMNR for $527,917 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 435,031 shares after completing the transaction at $12.78 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Loza Jose De Jesus, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 21,300 shares for $12.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 272,721 and bolstered with 393,731 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LMNR has reached a high of $15.14, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.20, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LMNR traded on average about 44.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 52.07k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.88M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LMNR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 145.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 161.46k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.82% and a Short% of Float of 1.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LMNR is 0.30, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.07%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.29 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.12. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.36 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $37.19M. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.7M to a low estimate of $35.57M. As of the current estimate, Limoneira Company’s year-ago sales were $39.27M, an estimated decrease of -5.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.34M, an increase of 7.70% over than the figure of -$5.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $54M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMNR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $190M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $159.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.53M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.6M, down -2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $203.5M and the low estimate is $177.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.