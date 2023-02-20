It’s an appealing income play to consider World Acceptance Corporation (WRLD)

The price of World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) closed at $99.50 in the last session, up 0.23% from day before closing price of $99.27. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55317 shares were traded. WRLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $100.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $97.05.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at WRLD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.18 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.04. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 22, 2021, Stephens Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight which previously was Underweight and also upped its target price recommendation from $112 to $140.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when BRAMLETT KEN R JR sold 3,000 shares for $97.00 per share. The transaction valued at 291,000 led to the insider holds 32,519 shares of the business.

Umstetter Luke J. sold 250 shares of WRLD for $48,422 on Apr 01. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 20,224 shares after completing the transaction at $193.69 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 45.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 30.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRLD has reached a high of $225.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 80.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 103.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, WRLD traded on average about 94.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 98.9k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 5.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.72M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WRLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 801.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.84M, compared to 784.96k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.83% and a Short% of Float of 68.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.07 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $2.97. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.93, with high estimates of $1.58 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.32 and $0.46 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $7.12, with 3 analysts recommending between $8.61 and $5.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $145.89M. It ranges from a high estimate of $150.8M to a low estimate of $138.3M. As of the current estimate, World Acceptance Corporation’s year-ago sales were $166.33M, an estimated decrease of -12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $138.62M, a decrease of -12.00% over than the figure of -$12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $143.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $131.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $606.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $555.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $588.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $582.39M, up 1.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $591.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $616.4M and the low estimate is $577.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.