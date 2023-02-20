It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Model N Inc. (MODN) stock

The closing price of Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN) was $35.32 for the day, up 2.17% from the previous closing price of $34.57. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 311141 shares were traded. MODN stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MODN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.89 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.40. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.51.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2021, Craig Hallum Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $40 to $41.

JP Morgan Upgraded its Underweight to Neutral on February 10, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $40.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Gulati Manisha Shetty sold 3,544 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,040 led to the insider holds 7,198 shares of the business.

DeCarlis Kimberly sold 1,000 shares of MODN for $34,180 on Feb 15. The Director now owns 10,857 shares after completing the transaction at $34.18 per share. On Jan 03, another insider, Anderson, Mark, Albert, who serves as the Chief Services Officer of the company, sold 5,961 shares for $40.73 each. As a result, the insider received 242,792 and left with 214,023 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MODN has reached a high of $43.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.43.

Shares Statistics:

MODN traded an average of 380.13K shares per day over the past three months and 511.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.11M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MODN as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.85M with a Short Ratio of 2.37M, compared to 2.41M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.55% and a Short% of Float of 8.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.28 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.96 and $0.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.09, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.17 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $60.52M to a low estimate of $59.33M. As of the current estimate, Model N Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.28M, an estimated increase of 12.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.67M, an increase of 9.80% less than the figure of $12.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.7M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MODN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $246.69M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.54M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.16M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $278.84M and the low estimate is $271.12M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.