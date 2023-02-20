It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (MITQ) stock

The closing price of Moving iMage Technologies Inc. (AMEX: MITQ) was $1.28 for the day, up 4.91% from the previous closing price of $1.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221007 shares were traded. MITQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2799 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MITQ’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when RAFNSON PHILIP L. bought 41,700 shares for $1.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,877 led to the insider holds 2,074,828 shares of the business.

WRIGHT BEVAN bought 10,000 shares of MITQ for $12,500 on May 19. The EVP Operations now owns 600,630 shares after completing the transaction at $1.25 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MITQ has reached a high of $1.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1538, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1926.

Shares Statistics:

MITQ traded an average of 175.58K shares per day over the past three months and 126k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.57M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MITQ as of Jan 30, 2023 were 73.96k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 128.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.96%.