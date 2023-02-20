It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With NuCana plc (NCNA) stock

The closing price of NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) was $1.63 for the day, down -3.54% from the previous closing price of $1.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0599 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55881 shares were traded. NCNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6300.

Our analysis of NCNA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

On October 22, 2020, Truist started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.

Over the past 52 weeks, NCNA has reached a high of $3.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2059, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1199.

NCNA traded an average of 103.99K shares per day over the past three months and 85.69k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.01M. Insiders hold about 0.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.10% stake in the company. Shares short for NCNA as of Jan 12, 2023 were 198.19k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 52.05k on Dec 14, 2022.

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.51 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.56. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.59.