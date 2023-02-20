It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) stock

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ) closed the day trading at $10.43 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $10.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 307134 shares were traded. NMZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.37.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMZ, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 28 when TOTH TERENCE J bought 2,370 shares for $10.97 per share. The transaction valued at 25,999 led to the insider holds 4,208 shares of the business.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F bought 1,500 shares of NMZ for $18,495 on May 26. The Trustee now owns 1,500 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Nuveen’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMZ has reached a high of $13.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMZ traded about 495.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMZ traded about 381.42k shares per day. A total of 105.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.89M. Shares short for NMZ as of Jan 12, 2023 were 11.33k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 43.48k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.01% and a Short% of Float of 0.01%.

Dividends & Splits

NMZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.55, up from 0.73 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.63.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.