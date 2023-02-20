It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With REX American Resources Corporation (REX) stock

REX American Resources Corporation (NYSE: REX) closed the day trading at $32.66 down -2.57% from the previous closing price of $33.52. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 69956 shares were traded. REX stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.60.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REX, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.34. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.80 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 04, 2016, Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $67.50 to $60.

Singular Research reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 03, 2015, while the target price for the stock was revised from $75 to $67.50.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 25 when BRUGGEMAN DOUGLAS sold 1,100 shares for $104.55 per share. The transaction valued at 115,005 led to the insider holds 18,765 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, REX’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.25, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.11. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.78. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REX has reached a high of $36.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.27.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REX traded about 116.09K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REX traded about 94.9k shares per day. A total of 17.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.28M. Insiders hold about 12.16% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.90% stake in the company. Shares short for REX as of Jan 12, 2023 were 287.65k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 387.12k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.46 and $1.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.42. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 2 analysts recommending between $2 and $1.82.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $215.2M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $220.4M to a low estimate of $210M. As of the current estimate, REX American Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $212.02M, an estimated increase of 1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $205.19M, an increase of 5.60% over than the figure of $1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $214.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $196.28M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for REX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $875.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $864.84M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $870.02M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $774.8M, up 12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $840.97M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $870.5M and the low estimate is $811.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.