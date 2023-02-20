It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) stock

The closing price of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) was $9.89 for the day, up 1.02% from the previous closing price of $9.79. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 412763 shares were traded. SPWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.78.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPWH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.11. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on May 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

On December 06, 2021, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold and also upped its target price recommendation from $18 to $20.

Piper Sandler Downgraded its Overweight to Neutral on June 03, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 16 when Barker Jon sold 150,833 shares for $9.23 per share. The transaction valued at 1,392,038 led to the insider holds 492,482 shares of the business.

Barker Jon sold 14,167 shares of SPWH for $133,198 on Dec 15. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 643,315 shares after completing the transaction at $9.40 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Barker Jon, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 6,953 shares for $9.50 each. As a result, the insider received 66,054 and left with 15,670 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Sportsman’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SPWH has reached a high of $12.28, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.41.

Shares Statistics:

SPWH traded an average of 420.10K shares per day over the past three months and 247.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.83M. Shares short for SPWH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 2.94M, compared to 3.67M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.34% and a Short% of Float of 8.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.07 and $0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.02. EPS for the following year is $1.18, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.41 and $1.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $404.46M to a low estimate of $375.9M. As of the current estimate, Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $416.29M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.71M, an increase of 2.30% over than the figure of -$7.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $327.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $304.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.4B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.51B, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.53B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.