Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) closed the day trading at $2.33 down -4.12% from the previous closing price of $2.43. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140041 shares were traded. MHLD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MHLD, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Maiden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MHLD has reached a high of $2.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2434, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1860.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MHLD traded about 96.05K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MHLD traded about 127.96k shares per day. A total of 87.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.50M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MHLD as of Jan 12, 2023 were 126.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 628.73k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.09% and a Short% of Float of 0.10%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $402.69M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $402.69M to a low estimate of $402.69M. As of the current estimate, Maiden Holdings Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $183.1M, an estimated increase of 119.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $374.61M, an increase of 179.60% over than the figure of $119.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $374.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $374.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MHLD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.48B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $447.76M, up 231.60% from the average estimate.