PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of PC Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) was $43.45 for the day, down -0.18% from the previous closing price of $43.53. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51680 shares were traded. CNXN stock price reached its highest trading level at $43.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CNXN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 07 when GALLUP PATRICIA sold 3,290 shares for $48.19 per share. The transaction valued at 158,545 led to the insider holds 7,052,842 shares of the business.

GALLUP PATRICIA sold 5,556 shares of CNXN for $271,686 on Feb 06. The Chairman & Chief Admin Officer now owns 7,056,132 shares after completing the transaction at $48.90 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, GALLUP PATRICIA, who serves as the Chairman & Chief Admin Officer of the company, sold 4,325 shares for $51.51 each. As a result, the insider received 222,781 and left with 7,061,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, PC’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.55. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CNXN has reached a high of $56.33, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $40.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.82.

Shares Statistics:

CNXN traded an average of 63.88K shares per day over the past three months and 100.58k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 26.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.26M. Insiders hold about 9.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CNXN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 334.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 300.31k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 37.51% for CNXN, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 23, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.73 and a low estimate of $0.67, while EPS last year was $0.83. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.84, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.52 and $3.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.46. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.8 and $3.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $744.12M to a low estimate of $732.16M. As of the current estimate, PC Connection Inc.’s year-ago sales were $788.34M, an estimated decrease of -6.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $789.58M, a decrease of -4.70% over than the figure of -$6.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $796.77M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $782.38M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CNXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.16B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.11B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.12B, up 0.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.26B and the low estimate is $3.26B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.