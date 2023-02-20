PI (Impinj Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ: PI) closed at $129.98 in the last session, down -1.49% from day before closing price of $131.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.96 from its previous closing price. On the day, 327302 shares were traded. PI stock price reached its highest trading level at $133.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $127.46.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.80 and its Current Ratio is at 7.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 133.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 133.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on December 15, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $100.

On October 26, 2021, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $69.

On November 30, 2020, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $46.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on November 30, 2020, with a $46 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 40,000 shares for $125.57 per share. The transaction valued at 5,022,800 led to the insider holds 2,768,085 shares of the business.

DIORIO CHRIS PH.D. sold 5,000 shares of PI for $629,137 on Feb 14. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 272,784 shares after completing the transaction at $125.83 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, MECKLAI HUSSEIN, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 1,041 shares for $130.00 each. As a result, the insider received 135,330 and left with 20,423 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1624.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PI has reached a high of $142.78, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 120.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 90.25.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PI traded on average about 477.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 605.01k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 25.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.02% stake in the company. Shares short for PI as of Jan 12, 2023 were 2.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.90M, compared to 2.09M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.05% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.41, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.38.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.95 and $1.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.6. EPS for the following year is $2.04, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.28 and $1.75.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $83.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84M to a low estimate of $83.4M. As of the current estimate, Impinj Inc.’s year-ago sales were $53.14M, an estimated increase of 57.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $88.29M, an increase of 47.70% less than the figure of $57.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $87.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $364.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $350M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $357.92M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $257.8M, up 38.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $424.91M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $450.2M and the low estimate is $400M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.