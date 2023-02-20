SLNH (Soluna Holdings Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Soluna Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) closed at $0.34 down -1.74% from its previous closing price of $0.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0060 from its previous closing price. On the day, 532599 shares were traded. SLNH stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Soluna Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Bottomley John bought 9,000 shares for $3.21 per share. The transaction valued at 28,860 led to the insider holds 49,000 shares of the business.

Phelan William P bought 7,657 shares of SLNH for $24,968 on Aug 24. The Director now owns 333,407 shares after completing the transaction at $3.26 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, Hazelip William, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $4.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 9,445 and bolstered with 26,500 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLNH has reached a high of $11.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3982, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8482.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SLNH has traded an average of 344.80K shares per day and 323.75k over the past ten days. A total of 17.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.38M. Insiders hold about 6.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SLNH as of Jan 12, 2023 were 523.29k with a Short Ratio of 0.58M, compared to 461k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.