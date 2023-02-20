Smart Share Global Limited (EM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Smart Share Global Limited (NASDAQ: EM) was $1.32 for the day, up 3.13% from the previous closing price of $1.28. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72001 shares were traded. EM stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2800.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $1.40 from $3.80 previously.

On May 11, 2021, Citigroup started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.

On May 05, 2021, China Renaissance started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.40.China Renaissance initiated its Buy rating on May 05, 2021, with a $13.40 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EM has reached a high of $1.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0458.

Shares Statistics:

EM traded an average of 90.20K shares per day over the past three months and 76.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 259.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.54M. Insiders hold about 5.17% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.60% stake in the company. Shares short for EM as of Jan 12, 2023 were 66.8k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 40.22k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $146.94M to a low estimate of $116.14M. As of the current estimate, Smart Share Global Limited’s year-ago sales were $112.83M, an estimated increase of 16.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $485.03M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $441.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $456.64M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $480.17M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $598.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $620.1M and the low estimate is $558.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.