The name Banc of California Inc. (BANC) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Banc of California Inc.’s stock clocked out at $18.01, down -0.06% from its previous closing price of $18.02. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 724427 shares were traded. BANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.92.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BANC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.03. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.29.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 23, 2021, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $20.

On July 08, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Equal-Weight rating and target price of $19.Stephens initiated its Equal-Weight rating on July 08, 2021, with a $19 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 25 when Barker James Andrew bought 35,000 shares for $16.53 per share. The transaction valued at 578,676 led to the insider holds 124,680 shares of the business.

Barker James Andrew bought 13,435 shares of BANC for $222,154 on Jan 24. The Director now owns 89,680 shares after completing the transaction at $16.54 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Banc’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANC has reached a high of $20.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.18.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BANC traded 344.13K shares on average per day over the past three months and 432.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.30M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for BANC as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 939.16k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.24, BANC has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.24. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.39%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.13.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.42, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.71 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.67. EPS for the following year is $1.77, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.81 and $1.6.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $80.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $84.41M to a low estimate of $78.2M. As of the current estimate, Banc of California Inc.’s year-ago sales were $76.44M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $81.56M, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.29M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $79M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $318.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $333.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $314.37M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $347.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $372.4M and the low estimate is $328M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.