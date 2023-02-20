The name Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) should be kept on your radar

As of close of business last night, Myers Industries Inc.’s stock clocked out at $24.67, up 1.36% from its previous closing price of $24.34. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 151883 shares were traded. MYE stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.33.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MYE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 43.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 27, 2019, Cowen Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Market Perform and also upped its target price recommendation from $20 to $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when LIEBAU FREDERIC JACK JR sold 15,000 shares for $21.05 per share. The transaction valued at 315,814 led to the insider holds 36,055 shares of the business.

Bright Yvette Dapremont bought 500 shares of MYE for $10,325 on Nov 01. The Director now owns 8,633 shares after completing the transaction at $20.65 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, FOLEY WILLIAM A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $17.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,498 and bolstered with 36,603 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Myers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.69, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MYE has reached a high of $25.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MYE traded 159.19K shares on average per day over the past three months and 123.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.05M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MYE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 533.68k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 552.17k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.46% and a Short% of Float of 2.15%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.54, MYE has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.54. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.97. The current Payout Ratio is 36.30% for MYE, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 03, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 01, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 10, 2004 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.31 and a low estimate of $0.27, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.67 and $1.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.65. EPS for the following year is $1.9, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.91 and $1.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $220.63M. It ranges from a high estimate of $222.06M to a low estimate of $219.2M. As of the current estimate, Myers Industries Inc.’s year-ago sales were $199.58M, an estimated increase of 10.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $241.8M, an increase of 7.20% less than the figure of $10.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $241.8M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MYE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $908.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $905.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $907.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $761.43M, up 19.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $977.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $988.59M and the low estimate is $965.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.