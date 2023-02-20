The name O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) should be kept on your radar

In the latest session, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) closed at $873.01 up 1.28% from its previous closing price of $862.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+11.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 584531 shares were traded. ORLY stock price reached its highest trading level at $873.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $861.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 806.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 22.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.10 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barclays on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $815.

DA Davidson Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on June 29, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $700 to $740.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 14 when JOHNSON GREGORY D sold 3,740 shares for $860.35 per share. The transaction valued at 3,217,696 led to the insider holds 4,727 shares of the business.

LAURO JEFFREY ALAN sold 2,142 shares of ORLY for $1,828,845 on Feb 14. The SVP OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY now owns 768 shares after completing the transaction at $853.80 per share. On Feb 14, another insider, Groves Jeffrey Lynn, who serves as the SVP OF LEGAL & GENERAL COUNSEL of the company, sold 1,062 shares for $860.14 each. As a result, the insider received 913,474 and left with 226 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, O’Reilly’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.07, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORLY has reached a high of $870.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $562.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 820.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 736.18.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ORLY has traded an average of 469.31K shares per day and 722.62k over the past ten days. A total of 63.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 62.06M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ORLY as of Jan 12, 2023 were 880.78k with a Short Ratio of 0.80M, compared to 976.05k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.41% and a Short% of Float of 1.42%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $8.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $8.52 and a low estimate of $7.79, while EPS last year was $7.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $9.98, with high estimates of $10.67 and low estimates of $8.78.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $38.51 and $35.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $37.15. EPS for the following year is $41.38, with 18 analysts recommending between $43.79 and $39.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 16 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $3.55B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $3.68B to a low estimate of $3.48B. As of the current estimate, O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.3B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.93B, an increase of 7.10% less than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.87B.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORLY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.02B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.41B, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 18 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.45B and the low estimate is $15.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.