There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) can be one of them

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI) closed the day trading at $0.53 up 4.70% from the previous closing price of $0.50. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0237 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89422 shares were traded. AMTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5398 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4900.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of AMTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, JMP Securities on March 17, 2021, initiated with a Mkt Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $92.

On June 30, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $32.

On June 30, 2020, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $38.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on June 30, 2020, with a $38 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Rich Douglas A. sold 4,229 shares for $1.05 per share. The transaction valued at 4,441 led to the insider holds 49,798 shares of the business.

Cross Shawn sold 3,893 shares of AMTI for $4,088 on Dec 02. The President & COO now owns 61,090 shares after completing the transaction at $1.05 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Kanwar Bittoo, who serves as the Chief Medical Officer of the company, sold 3,488 shares for $1.05 each. As a result, the insider received 3,663 and left with 78,544 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMTI has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.33. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6823, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6858.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, AMTI traded about 303.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, AMTI traded about 115.91k shares per day. A total of 38.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.04M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AMTI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 592.58k with a Short Ratio of 0.59M, compared to 1.05M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.59 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.5 and a low estimate of -$0.66, while EPS last year was -$0.78. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.66 and low estimates of -$0.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$3.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.93. EPS for the following year is -$1.51, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$2.91.