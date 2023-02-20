There are many powerful catalysts in the market: MillerKnoll Inc. (MLKN) can be one of them

The closing price of MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) was $24.09 for the day, up 1.52% from the previous closing price of $23.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 275770 shares were traded. MLKN stock price reached its highest trading level at $24.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.44.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MLKN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 29, 2022, Craig Hallum Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $50 to $20.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 03 when Owen Andrea bought 60,606 shares for $16.88 per share. The transaction valued at 1,022,963 led to the insider holds 100,468 shares of the business.

Scott Richard sold 528 shares of MLKN for $16,347 on Aug 04. The Chief Mfg and Ops Officer now owns 2,838 shares after completing the transaction at $30.96 per share. On Jul 20, another insider, Scott Richard, who serves as the Chief Mfg and Ops Officer of the company, sold 570 shares for $28.36 each. As a result, the insider received 16,165 and left with 2,264 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, MillerKnoll’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.77. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MLKN has reached a high of $41.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.69.

Shares Statistics:

MLKN traded an average of 595.08K shares per day over the past three months and 295.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.09M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MLKN as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.69M with a Short Ratio of 3.69M, compared to 3.83M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.54%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.38, MLKN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.75. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.58%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.32%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.67 and low estimates of $0.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.99 and $1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.91. EPS for the following year is $2.49, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $990.3M. As of the current estimate, MillerKnoll Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.03B, an estimated decrease of -3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.03B, a decrease of -6.50% less than the figure of -$3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.05B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.01B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MLKN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.95B, up 5.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.42B and the low estimate is $4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.