There are many powerful catalysts in the market: NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT) can be one of them

The closing price of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE: NXRT) was $48.61 for the day, down -1.78% from the previous closing price of $49.49. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 127105 shares were traded. NXRT stock price reached its highest trading level at $49.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $48.12.

Ratios:

Our analysis of NXRT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.17.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 19, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $78 to $45.

On September 20, 2022, JMP Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Mkt Outperform rating and target price of $70.JMP Securities initiated its Mkt Outperform rating on September 20, 2022, with a $70 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 04 when DONDERO JAMES D bought 28,488 shares for $44.78 per share. The transaction valued at 1,275,693 led to the insider holds 350,712 shares of the business.

Sauter Dennis Charles Jr bought 2,223 shares of NXRT for $99,090 on Nov 04. The General Counsel now owns 5,795 shares after completing the transaction at $44.57 per share. On Nov 04, another insider, DONDERO JAMES D, who serves as the President of the company, sold 28,488 shares for $44.78 each. As a result, the insider received 1,275,693 and left with 320,113 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, NexPoint’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 10.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.90 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NXRT has reached a high of $95.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.15.

Shares Statistics:

NXRT traded an average of 127.42K shares per day over the past three months and 127.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.71M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.70% stake in the company. Shares short for NXRT as of Jan 30, 2023 were 865.72k with a Short Ratio of 0.87M, compared to 612.3k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.77%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.31, NXRT has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.68. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.64%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.76.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.65 and a low estimate of -$0.31, while EPS last year was $1.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.14 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is -$0.47, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $69.1M to a low estimate of $62.53M. As of the current estimate, NexPoint Residential Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $58.5M, an estimated increase of 14.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $66.61M, an increase of 9.60% less than the figure of $14.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $70.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.81M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NXRT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $263.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $253.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.26M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $219.24M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $275.98M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $288M and the low estimate is $260.23M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.