There are many powerful catalysts in the market: Pathward Financial Inc. (CASH) can be one of them

The closing price of Pathward Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CASH) was $51.81 for the day, up 2.70% from the previous closing price of $50.45. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 216178 shares were traded. CASH stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.54.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CASH’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 28, 2022, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $67 to $45.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on July 07, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $70 to $46.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 03 when Hajek Douglas J. sold 3,000 shares for $51.51 per share. The transaction valued at 154,530 led to the insider holds 16,081 shares of the business.

Pharr Brett L. sold 10,000 shares of CASH for $516,700 on Feb 02. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 63,119 shares after completing the transaction at $51.67 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Kramer Michael Robert, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $50.34 each. As a result, the insider received 503,450 and left with 4,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Pathward’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CASH has reached a high of $57.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 46.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.22.

Shares Statistics:

CASH traded an average of 209.08K shares per day over the past three months and 214.56k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.82M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CASH as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 1.43M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.67% and a Short% of Float of 8.03%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.20, CASH has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.41%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.61. The current Payout Ratio is 3.85% for CASH, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 01, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2018 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $2, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.55 and low estimates of $1.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.82 and $5.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.8. EPS for the following year is $6.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $6.48 and $6.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $217.6M to a low estimate of $204M. As of the current estimate, Pathward Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $193.57M, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $160.33M, an increase of 27.10% over than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $164.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.79M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CASH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $678.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $649.65M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $666.52M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $601.13M, up 10.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $697.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $710.5M and the low estimate is $687.64M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.