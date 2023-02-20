There are many powerful catalysts in the market: ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) can be one of them

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 477414 shares were traded. TDUP stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4400.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TDUP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on July 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $3.50 from $12 previously.

On June 30, 2022, Raymond James started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.Raymond James initiated its Outperform rating on June 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 02 when Reinhart James G. sold 27,183 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 62,796 led to the insider holds 62,803 shares of the business.

Marino Anthony Salvatore sold 14,371 shares of TDUP for $33,193 on Sep 02. The President now owns 75,096 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, Homer Christopher, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 10,865 shares for $2.31 each. As a result, the insider received 25,099 and left with 32,453 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TDUP has reached a high of $8.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6238, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3526.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TDUP traded about 811.77K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TDUP traded about 589.51k shares per day. A total of 100.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 67.92M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.60% stake in the company. Shares short for TDUP as of Jan 12, 2023 were 5.85M with a Short Ratio of 5.79M, compared to 5.68M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.80% and a Short% of Float of 10.83%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.17 and a low estimate of -$0.21, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.91 and -$0.96 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.93. EPS for the following year is -$0.62, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $62.92M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $63.9M to a low estimate of $62M. As of the current estimate, ThredUp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $72.88M, an estimated decrease of -13.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $68.71M, a decrease of -5.50% over than the figure of -$13.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $72M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.57M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TDUP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $281M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $279M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $280M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $251.79M, up 11.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $301.73M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $321.6M and the low estimate is $290.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.