There is a good chance Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) closed at $22.40 in the last session, up 4.33% from day before closing price of $21.47. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 308919 shares were traded. CMBM stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.60.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMBM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on November 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $26 from $29 previously.

Jefferies Downgraded its Buy to Hold on March 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $38 to $25.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Vivek Vibhu sold 2,249 shares for $20.75 per share. The transaction valued at 46,667 led to the insider holds 90,355 shares of the business.

Vivek Vibhu sold 3,372 shares of CMBM for $68,132 on Nov 25. The Senior VP, Products now owns 92,604 shares after completing the transaction at $20.21 per share. On Nov 18, another insider, Ryan Ronald G, who serves as the Senior VP, Gbl Channel Mgmt of the company, sold 9,222 shares for $20.97 each. As a result, the insider received 193,402 and left with 35,315 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cambium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 54.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.71. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMBM has reached a high of $29.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.52.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMBM traded on average about 116.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 166.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.67M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBM as of Jan 30, 2023 were 462.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 477.22k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.71% and a Short% of Float of 3.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.27 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.21, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.86 and $0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.85. EPS for the following year is $1.2, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $82.1M. It ranges from a high estimate of $83.03M to a low estimate of $81.3M. As of the current estimate, Cambium Networks Corporation’s year-ago sales were $78.71M, an estimated increase of 4.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $79.47M, an increase of 28.40% over than the figure of $4.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $82M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $75.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $295.42M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $293.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $294.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.85M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $346.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $360M and the low estimate is $339M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.