There is a good chance CompoSecure Inc. (CMPO) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of CompoSecure Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) closed at $6.86 in the last session, up 2.69% from day before closing price of $6.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60297 shares were traded. CMPO stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.65.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMPO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 32.43 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on December 14, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 28, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 10 when Roman DBDR Tech Sponsor LLC sold 766,428 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 4,790,175 led to the insider holds 315,333 shares of the business.

Doll Dixon R Jr. sold 766,428 shares of CMPO for $4,790,175 on Feb 10. The 10% Owner now owns 315,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Basile Donald G, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 766,428 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 4,790,175 and left with 315,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, CompoSecure’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMPO has reached a high of $8.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMPO traded on average about 158.98K shares per day over the past 3-months and 210.19k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 15.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.78M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CMPO as of Jan 30, 2023 were 1.31M with a Short Ratio of 1.31M, compared to 1.16M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.28% and a Short% of Float of 54.48%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.25 and low estimates of $0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.19, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.22 and $1.16.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.5M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $92M. As of the current estimate, CompoSecure Inc.’s year-ago sales were $75.3M, an estimated increase of 24.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $98.7M, an increase of 17.20% less than the figure of $24.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.7M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMPO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $379.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $377M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $378.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $267.9M, up 41.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $430.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $437M and the low estimate is $424.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.