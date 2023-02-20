There is a good chance Five Below Inc. (FIVE) will undergo another restructuring.

The price of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) closed at $210.47 in the last session, up 1.35% from day before closing price of $207.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 681828 shares were traded. FIVE stock price reached its highest trading level at $212.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $207.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FIVE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $240 from $180 previously.

On February 10, 2023, Gordon Haskett Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Accumulate and also upped its target price recommendation from $190 to $240.

On February 08, 2023, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $219.Barclays initiated its Overweight rating on February 08, 2023, with a $219 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Romanko Michael sold 3,750 shares for $191.50 per share. The transaction valued at 718,138 led to the insider holds 8,901 shares of the business.

Vellios Thomas sold 50,000 shares of FIVE for $9,093,052 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 361,196 shares after completing the transaction at $181.86 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, Anderson Joel D, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $185.57 each. As a result, the insider received 1,855,679 and left with 49,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Five’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 51.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 37.26. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FIVE has reached a high of $209.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 187.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 149.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FIVE traded on average about 886.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 665.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 55.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 54.17M. Shares short for FIVE as of Jan 30, 2023 were 3.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.46M, compared to 4.31M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.24% and a Short% of Float of 7.09%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 22 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.1 and a low estimate of $3.01, while EPS last year was $2.49. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.7, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.72 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.68. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 25 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.38.

Revenue Estimates

According to 18 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.11B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.09B. As of the current estimate, Five Below Inc.’s year-ago sales were $996.33M, an estimated increase of 11.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $732.13M, an increase of 14.50% over than the figure of $11.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $751M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $714.6M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.08B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.06B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.85B, up 7.40% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.73B and the low estimate is $3.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.