There is a good chance Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (HOV) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $67.00 in the prior trading day, Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: HOV) closed at $63.25, down -5.60%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.75 from its previous closing price. On the day, 87066 shares were traded. HOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $62.01.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HOV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.39. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.21.

Upgrades & Downgrades

MKM Partners Downgraded its Neutral to Sell on December 22, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $1.75.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hovnanian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOV has reached a high of $97.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 52.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.40.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 87.23K shares per day over the past 3-months and 80.74k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 6.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.93M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.70% stake in the company. Shares short for HOV as of Jan 30, 2023 were 261.5k with a Short Ratio of 0.26M, compared to 337.07k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.38% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.