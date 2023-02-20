There is a good chance Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INFI) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) closed at $0.57, down -0.03%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0002 from its previous closing price. On the day, 259351 shares were traded. INFI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of INFI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 18, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On August 02, 2021, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $6.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Equal Weight to Overweight on July 28, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $4 to $14.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 19.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, INFI has reached a high of $1.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8540.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 602.87K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.93k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 89.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 88.23M. Insiders hold about 1.25% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.70% stake in the company. Shares short for INFI as of Jan 30, 2023 were 596.98k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 1.15M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.11, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.43. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.35 and -$0.49.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $570k in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $750k to a low estimate of $400k. As of the current estimate, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $451k, an estimated increase of 26.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $700k, an increase of 7.40% less than the figure of $26.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $700k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $700k.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for INFI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.86M, up 42.60% from the average estimate.