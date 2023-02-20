There is a good chance Xencor Inc. (XNCR) will undergo another restructuring.

After finishing at $34.85 in the prior trading day, Xencor Inc. (NASDAQ: XNCR) closed at $35.41, up 1.61%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.56 from its previous closing price. On the day, 279946 shares were traded. XNCR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.75.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of XNCR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 27.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.40 and its Current Ratio is at 7.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 13, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy which previously was Outperform but kept the price unchanged to $58.

On September 21, 2022, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $37.JP Morgan initiated its Overweight rating on September 21, 2022, with a $37 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 19 when Yang Allen sold 3,737 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 100,910 led to the insider holds 63,521 shares of the business.

Dahiyat Bassil I sold 2,494 shares of XNCR for $72,326 on Mar 09. The PRESIDENT & CEO now owns 207,815 shares after completing the transaction at $29.00 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Yang Allen, who serves as the SR. VICE PRESIDENT & CMO of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $28.94 each. As a result, the insider received 34,723 and left with 66,529 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Xencor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 75.99. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XNCR has reached a high of $38.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 30.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.89.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.57K shares per day over the past 3-months and 381.36k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 59.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.45M. Shares short for XNCR as of Jan 12, 2023 were 4.49M with a Short Ratio of 4.69M, compared to 4.2M on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.49% and a Short% of Float of 12.41%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.79 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.58 and a low estimate of -$1.23, while EPS last year was $1.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.39 and low estimates of -$1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.31 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.69, with 16 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$4.34.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $23.73M, a decrease of -72.20% over than the figure of -$87.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $45.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XNCR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $178M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $143M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $164.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $275.11M, down -40.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $126.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $202.95M and the low estimate is $13.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -23.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.