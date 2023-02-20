There Is Still Room For AppFolio Inc. (APPF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

AppFolio Inc. (NASDAQ: APPF) closed the day trading at $131.52 up 2.86% from the previous closing price of $127.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 180386 shares were traded. APPF stock price reached its highest trading level at $131.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $125.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of APPF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 244.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Berenberg on September 15, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $130.

On April 08, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $143.

Stephens Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on February 08, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $107.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when DUCA MAURICE J sold 600 shares for $105.05 per share. The transaction valued at 63,030 led to the insider holds 59,383 shares of the business.

DUCA MAURICE J sold 2,217 shares of APPF for $233,184 on Oct 18. The 10% Owner now owns 59,983 shares after completing the transaction at $105.18 per share. On Oct 18, another insider, KERR JANET, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 550 shares for $105.64 each. As a result, the insider received 58,102 and left with 16,955 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 17.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, APPF has reached a high of $131.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $79.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 106.23.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, APPF traded about 95.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, APPF traded about 96.41k shares per day. A total of 35.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.76M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.50% stake in the company. Shares short for APPF as of Jan 12, 2023 were 524.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.52M, compared to 534.32k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.31%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and -$0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0.63, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $130.84M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $133.18M to a low estimate of $128.08M. As of the current estimate, AppFolio Inc.’s year-ago sales were $105.3M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $143.6M, an increase of 22.30% less than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $145.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $141.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for APPF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $583.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $570.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $574.71M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $471.88M, up 21.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $684.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $695.3M and the low estimate is $667.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.