There Is Still Room For Clearside Biomedical Inc. (CLSD) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) was $1.38 for the day, up 1.47% from the previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 139568 shares were traded. CLSD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3400.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLSD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.50 and its Current Ratio is at 10.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 29, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On May 13, 2020, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on May 13, 2020, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 20 when Ciulla Thomas sold 13,700 shares for $1.47 per share. The transaction valued at 20,139 led to the insider holds 291,890 shares of the business.

LASEZKAY GEORGE M sold 20,030 shares of CLSD for $29,244 on Jan 19. The CEO now owns 484,577 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Jan 19, another insider, Deignan Charles A., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 14,030 shares for $1.50 each. As a result, the insider received 21,045 and left with 363,472 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLSD has reached a high of $2.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3411, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3723.

Shares Statistics:

CLSD traded an average of 249.80K shares per day over the past three months and 185.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.52M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CLSD as of Jan 30, 2023 were 247.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 414.63k on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.41% and a Short% of Float of 0.45%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.11 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.52. EPS for the following year is -$0.61, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.51 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLSD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.35M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.57M, down -96.20% from the average estimate.