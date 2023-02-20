There Is Still Room For Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) was $31.73 for the day, up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $31.22. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50829 shares were traded. EQBK stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $30.40.

Ratios:

Our analysis of EQBK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Anderson Craig L sold 1,275 shares for $30.65 per share. The transaction valued at 39,079 led to the insider holds 32,445 shares of the business.

Huber Julie A sold 887 shares of EQBK for $27,187 on Feb 13. The EVP now owns 51,615 shares after completing the transaction at $30.65 per share. On Feb 13, another insider, Reber Brett A, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 840 shares for $30.65 each. As a result, the insider received 25,746 and left with 23,492 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Equity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.03, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.53. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EQBK has reached a high of $38.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.19.

Shares Statistics:

EQBK traded an average of 52.72K shares per day over the past three months and 47.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.00M. Insiders hold about 1.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EQBK as of Jan 12, 2023 were 196.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 234.55k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.23% and a Short% of Float of 1.32%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.08, EQBK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.26%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.81 and a low estimate of $0.73, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.84 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.4 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.22. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.6 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $50.19M to a low estimate of $49M. As of the current estimate, Equity Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.31M, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.15M, an increase of 1.90% less than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $50.81M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EQBK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $204.81M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $197.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $201.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $198.79M, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $209.55M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $214.2M and the low estimate is $205.37M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.