There Is Still Room For Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NMG) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE: NMG) closed the day trading at $5.41 down -2.52% from the previous closing price of $5.55. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 68301 shares were traded. NMG stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.32.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NMG, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on February 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NMG has reached a high of $7.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.09.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NMG traded about 41.52K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NMG traded about 82.23k shares per day. A total of 55.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.95M. Insiders hold about 22.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.91% stake in the company. Shares short for NMG as of Jan 12, 2023 were 265.11k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 257.02k on Dec 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.71 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.71. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.5.