There Is Still Room For Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NUO) closed the day trading at $12.53 down -1.42% from the previous closing price of $12.71. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 96027 shares were traded. NUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.51.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NUO, let’s look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Robert Young L bought 14,060 shares for $13.14 per share. The transaction valued at 184,748 led to the insider holds 14,060 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NUO has reached a high of $15.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.93, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.64.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NUO traded about 64.93K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NUO traded about 30.93k shares per day. A total of 18.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.24M. Shares short for NUO as of Jan 12, 2023 were 23k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 24.4k on Dec 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.13%.

Dividends & Splits

NUO’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.33, up from 0.59 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.61%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.88.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.